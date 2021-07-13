Advertisement

Town offers reward for tips in covered bridge vandalism

(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFORD, Vt. (AP) - The town of Pittsford is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who spray-painted graffiti on a historic covered bridge.

The select board has unanimously approved a motion for the reward.

Town Manager Tom Haverstock says the town wants to make clear that it won’t tolerate having its historic structures vandalized. He said Monday that he talked with the police chief about having the person responsible face charges and restitution.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Multiple shots were fired into the Barton family's home Saturday night.
Police investigating Barton shooting
Plane crash in Charlestown, New Hampshire.
Vermont man killed in small plane crash in New Hampshire
Burlington International Airport
Jet fuel delivery snafu causes some Burlington Airport flight delays
Courtesy: Vermont State Police
Several people injured in crash with moose
Monthly child tax credit payments begin this week

Latest News

Gov. Phil Scott at last week's news briefing.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Phil Scott’s weekly news briefing
Berlin Mall-File photo
Berlin Mall owners propose affordable housing, Starbucks
Point au Roche State Park Monday
Algae blooms close Northern New York beach
Young Vermont couple reels in love