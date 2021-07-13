Town offers reward for tips in covered bridge vandalism

PITTSFORD, Vt. (AP) - The town of Pittsford is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who spray-painted graffiti on a historic covered bridge.

The select board has unanimously approved a motion for the reward.

Town Manager Tom Haverstock says the town wants to make clear that it won’t tolerate having its historic structures vandalized. He said Monday that he talked with the police chief about having the person responsible face charges and restitution.

