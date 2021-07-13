Advertisement

Vermont leads in vaccinations but state expects slight increase in COVID cases

Vermont remains a national leader in COVID vaccinations. State leaders say that's protecting us...
Vermont remains a national leader in COVID vaccinations. State leaders say that's protecting us as the delta variant continues to spread in other states. - File photo(Source: KOLD News 13)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont remains a national leader in COVID vaccinations. State leaders say that’s protecting us as the delta variant continues to spread in other states.

Some 82.8% of Vermonters-- 455,000-- people have at least one shot.

We added more than 2,400 new vaccines this past week.

This is continuing to keep our coronavirus cases low even as the variant is driving infections elsewhere.

State leaders expect a slight increase in our case count over the next month but say it will remain low because of the number of people with a shot.

The Northeast overall is seeing a slight increase as more than 2.5 million people haven’t gotten the shot yet.

But compared to other areas of the nation, leaders say rates of infection are nowhere near other parts of the country.

“In comparing counties by vaccination and case rates, we can see clearly that areas of the country that have fewer vaccinated people are seeing the highest number of cases, again demonstrating the effectiveness of the vaccines and the importance of everyone to step up and protect the state,” said Mike Pieciak, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation.

On the vaccine front, state leaders say that all three vaccines are safe and that booster shots are not needed at this time. But the federal government is still gathering more data in the months ahead.

Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday announced a series of new pop-up walk-in vaccination clinics available across Vermont this week. Click here for all the clinic listings on the state’s COVID-19 page.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman falls down embankment while mountain biking
Mountain biker injured in fall on Burlington trail
Multiple shots were fired into the Barton family's home Saturday night.
Police investigating Barton shooting
Police investigate 10-car pileup on Interstate 91 in Hartland
Plane crash in Charlestown, New Hampshire.
Vermont man killed in small plane crash in New Hampshire
Monthly child tax credit payments begin this week

Latest News

Some Vermont schools are hosting summer sessions to give students a chance to make up for lost...
Summer sessions aim to help Vermont students make the grade
Under the Upskill Vermont Scholarship program, all Vermonters are eligible to sign up for free...
Vermonters invited to sign up for free college classes
VS
State-run COVID vaccination site in Plattsburgh to close
BB
Burlington beaches reopen after algae blooms
Starting this week, child tax credit payments are going out, and scammers are already trying to...
Scammers target child tax credit money