Vermont leads in vaccinations but state expects slight increase in COVID cases

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont remains a national leader in COVID vaccinations. State leaders say that’s protecting us as the delta variant continues to spread in other states.

Some 82.8% of Vermonters-- 455,000-- people have at least one shot.

We added more than 2,400 new vaccines this past week.

This is continuing to keep our coronavirus cases low even as the variant is driving infections elsewhere.

State leaders expect a slight increase in our case count over the next month but say it will remain low because of the number of people with a shot.

The Northeast overall is seeing a slight increase as more than 2.5 million people haven’t gotten the shot yet.

But compared to other areas of the nation, leaders say rates of infection are nowhere near other parts of the country.

“In comparing counties by vaccination and case rates, we can see clearly that areas of the country that have fewer vaccinated people are seeing the highest number of cases, again demonstrating the effectiveness of the vaccines and the importance of everyone to step up and protect the state,” said Mike Pieciak, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation.

On the vaccine front, state leaders say that all three vaccines are safe and that booster shots are not needed at this time. But the federal government is still gathering more data in the months ahead.

Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday announced a series of new pop-up walk-in vaccination clinics available across Vermont this week. Click here for all the clinic listings on the state’s COVID-19 page.

