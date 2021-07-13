Vermonters invited to sign up for free college classes

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Thinking about growing your career or switching to a new one? The state is offering you free college classes to prepare you for your next job.

All Vermonters are eligible to sign up for free classes through the University of Vermont or the Community College of Vermont.

The programs are aimed at rebounding the workforce after the pandemic dealt a blow to many.

“If you’re ready to invest in yourself this is the time and this is the year to do it,” said Joyce Judy, the president of CCV.

UVM and CCV are teaming up to offer scholarships for two free classes to anyone who wants them.

The Upskill Vermont Scholarship program seeks to address post-pandemic workforce training needs or by giving people new career opportunities.

“That breadth is represented in the many course offerings related to the economy, health care communities and management,” said Patricia Prelock of UVM.

There are also classes in cybersecurity, graphic design and even cannabis certificate programs among others.

Leaders say there are numerous reasons to take the opportunity, including supporting your current employer or changing your own trajectory.

“Or if you want to hedge your bets and prepare for the future because you know your current job may become obsolete as they may need someone with more sophisticated skills. Now is the time to do it,” Judy said.

Upskill Vermont also will conduct career counseling events over the next few months to connect students with employers across the state who are looking for work.

Gov. Phil Scott says the initiative is aimed at turning the tide on Vermont’s workforce and demographic challenges.

“For over a decade our population has gotten older and there have been fewer workers entering the workforce than those leaving it. And as we’ve seen across the country, this problem has been amplified by the pandemic,” said Scott, R-Vermont.

The Upskill Vermont Scholarship program is similar to opportunities offered last fall through CCV.

They say demand for those classes was high and they’re urging as many people to sign up as possible.

The scholarships are funded by $4 million from the American Rescue Plan and will be available for the next two years.

