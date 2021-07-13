Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Phil Scott’s weekly news briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The governor on Tuesday will hold his weekly news briefing.

It’s scheduled to start at 12 p.m. Watch it in the player or click here for a direct link.

Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials will first give an update on COVID-19 in Vermont. They are then expected to turn to other topics.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported eight new coronavirus cases for a total of 24,489. There have been a total of 258 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 0.7%. A total of 406,456 people have been tested, and 24,106 have recovered.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple shots were fired into the Barton family's home Saturday night.
Police investigating Barton shooting
Plane crash in Charlestown, New Hampshire.
Vermont man killed in small plane crash in New Hampshire
Burlington International Airport
Jet fuel delivery snafu causes some Burlington Airport flight delays
Courtesy: Vermont State Police
Several people injured in crash with moose
Monthly child tax credit payments begin this week

Latest News

Town offers reward for tips in covered bridge vandalism
Berlin Mall-File photo
Berlin Mall owners propose affordable housing, Starbucks
Point au Roche State Park Monday
Algae blooms close Northern New York beach
Young Vermont couple reels in love