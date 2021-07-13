WATCH LIVE: Gov. Phil Scott’s weekly news briefing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The governor on Tuesday will hold his weekly news briefing.

It’s scheduled to start at 12 p.m. Watch it in the player or click here for a direct link.

Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials will first give an update on COVID-19 in Vermont. They are then expected to turn to other topics.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported eight new coronavirus cases for a total of 24,489. There have been a total of 258 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 0.7%. A total of 406,456 people have been tested, and 24,106 have recovered.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.