A woman is hospitalized after falling down embankment in Burlington

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman is in the hospital Monday, after falling down an embankment in Burlington while mountain biking.

Burlington police say the woman was on a trail off Mansfield Avenue and fell down an embankment, ditched her bike, and hit her head.

Crews arrived to the scene and used their stokes and wheels, then transported her to the hospital.

