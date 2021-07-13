Young Vermont couple reels in love

ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - One Vermont couple has a unique story that was bound right on the shores of Lake Champlain.

“I was fond of him, so I wanted to hang out with him more,” said Olivia Baroffio.

It’s a relationship that dates back to high school. The newly married Baroffios have turned love into a healthy competition.

“So we actually fished yesterday, and she kicked my butt,” said Casey Baroffio.

First fish, biggest fish, furthest cast, nothing is off the table.

It was Lake Champlain that brought the Northfield couple together, and Lake Champlain that even paid for the ring thanks to the LCI tournament.

“I caught the winning large mouth at 10 a.m. on Saturday and immediately took the money and ran and bought her engagement ring with it,” said Casey.

They were engaged in Denali National Park in Alaska, then married, after a few delays due to COVID-19, right back on Lake Champlain.

“It went off exactly the way we wanted it to, so it was perfect,” said Casey.

Lake Champlain means everything to this couple, both using it and on it, and they plan on doing a lot more of that right into the future.

”This lake is so important to us because it is where I started fishing, and where he started fishing and it provides so many opportunities,” said Olivia.

“It’s done so much for our relationship, and it will continue to be the key for us,” said Casey.

Casey just qualified for nationals in Louisiana after taking a win in the eastern regional on Lake Eerie for the Bass Nation. He will be going down in November.

“Which is just crazy that I will be doing that because I really had no expectations coming into it, and we kind of just went into it thinking it would be great for something to do together and learn and grow. It will just be a great opportunity and a really great learning experience,” said Casey.

Despite Olivia not having the same luck, the underlying competition fishing is all love for this duo.

”I was so excited for him, I went out and I bought flowers for him, even if he didn’t win, I was so excited. He did a good job,” said Olivia.

