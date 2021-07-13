BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was another dreary day across Vermont and New Hampshire. We did pick up some needed rainfall earlier today, meanwhile the storm threat held off to the west. We have another cloudy and muggy night ahead, with just a small chance for scattered showers.

The threat for storms returns area-wide Wednesday as the upper level trough currently centered over the Great Lakes slides east. Storms will become likely Wednesday afternoon. We are currently under a level 1 risk for severe weather, which means isolated severe storms are possible. The biggest threats will be strong wind gusts and heavy downpours.

The storms clear out Wednesday evening, and Thursday’s forecast is actually trending drier and warmer. Humidity will be with us throughout this week, and by Thursday, highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday’s forecast is a bit trickier, as a cold front approaches from the west. If it comes through earlier in the day, it will limit highs in the Champlain Valley. If it comes through earlier, we have the potential to tap into some upper 80s statewide. With it, we’ll see another chance for showers and storms. A few showers could linger into the weekend, but the best chances for wet weather arrive tomorrow.

