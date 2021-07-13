BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! We are looking at a few showers today, and possibly a thunderstorm or two, as we go through the morning hours, as a warm front cruises through from SW to NE. Things should be fairly quiet during the afternoon - just a lot of clouds around, and the chance for just a few, widely scattered showers.

Wednesday will be a more active day in the weather. The first part of the day will be just typical mid-July weather with some sunshine, warm & humid air, and a chance for just a few, scatteed showers. But a cold front will sweep through from NW to SE late in the afternoon & through the evening hours, and that will fire up an organized line of showers and thunderstorms, with some of those storms possibly on the strong side, with locally heavy downpours and strong, gusty winds.

After that front goes by, we will be clearing things out for Thursday, which will feature lots of sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures.

Then another frontal system will come at us late in the day on Friday with another round of showers & thunderstorms, some of which, again, could be on the strong side. Showers from that system may linger into the first part of the weekend on Saturday.

The weather could swing either way on Sunday into Monday. Right now it looks like it will be partly sunny both days, but there will also be the chance for a few showers.

You MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring those potentially stront thunderstorms on Wednesday, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest, on-air, online, and on your mobile device. -Gary

