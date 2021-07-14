Adirondack hiker shuttle to begin service

KEENE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The town of Keene, New York, hopes a new hiker shuttle that begins this weekend will help solve the region’s parking problem.

The Adirondack High Peaks Region has experienced a growing problem of parking shortages at popular trailheads including busy Route 73. In an effort to deal with the problem, the state last year began restricting overflow parking. Now, the town now has added a shuttle that brings hikers from Marcy Field to the Garden Trailhead.

The shuttle costs $10 cash for a round-trip ticket and runs continuously from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. There are also stewards that will offer educational information to hikers.

Keene Town Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson says the service will benefit hikers and the community. “The shuttle in conjunction with the steward -- and that education has been very effective in helping public safety and making sure there is good access to state land and protecting the quality of life for people who live here. Their driveways aren’t filled with cars, their streets are blocked with people trying to get to hikes. So, it’s been a very effective strategy,” he said.

The shuttle will run through the fall season.

Related Stories:

New York sees increase in visitors to High Peaks region

Task force to look at Adirondack High Peaks crowds

Popular Adirondack lot reopens after summer construction

The impact of new parking restrictions in the Adirondacks

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.