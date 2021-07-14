Advertisement

Burlington restaurant adjusts hours due to lack of employees

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington business is closing during part of the week because it doesn’t have enough workers.

According to a Facebook post, El Gato’s Burlington location will be closed Sunday to Tuesday.

NEW HOURS AT BURLINGTON LOCATION An announcement from our Burlington location @elgatocantinaburlington … Due to the...

Posted by El Gato Cantina on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

“This has not been an easy decision as we hate to disappoint our loyal customers but we have to think of our Gato family first and they are tired and have been working so hard to keep up with the demand,” the restaurant said in the post.

We’re told the goal is to become fully staffed, but for now, the Burlington location will only be open Wednesday through Saturday.

Essex’s location will be open Tuesday through Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman falls down embankment while mountain biking
Mountain biker injured in fall on Burlington trail
Police investigate 10-car pileup on Interstate 91 in Hartland
Huntington man pleads guilty to child pornography charges
Burlington City Councilor Jack Hanson
Burlington city councilor accused of sexual assault
Under the Upskill Vermont Scholarship program, all Vermonters are eligible to sign up for free...
Vermonters invited to sign up for free college classes

Latest News

Some Vermont schools are hosting summer sessions to give students a chance to make up for lost...
Summer sessions aim to help Vermont students make the grade
BSD partners with Winooski for summer programs.
Burlington School District hopes to avoid the summer slide
South Burlington city staff are working on moving into their new building, but on Wednesday,...
South Burlington city leaders take part in community service day
South Burlington city staff are working on moving into their new building, but on Wednesday,...
South Burlington city leaders take part in community service day