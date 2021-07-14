Burlington restaurant adjusts hours due to lack of employees

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington business is closing during part of the week because it doesn’t have enough workers.

According to a Facebook post, El Gato’s Burlington location will be closed Sunday to Tuesday.

NEW HOURS AT BURLINGTON LOCATION An announcement from our Burlington location @elgatocantinaburlington … Due to the... Posted by El Gato Cantina on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

“This has not been an easy decision as we hate to disappoint our loyal customers but we have to think of our Gato family first and they are tired and have been working so hard to keep up with the demand,” the restaurant said in the post.

We’re told the goal is to become fully staffed, but for now, the Burlington location will only be open Wednesday through Saturday.

Essex’s location will be open Tuesday through Sunday.

