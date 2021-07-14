Burlington restaurant adjusts hours due to lack of employees
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington business is closing during part of the week because it doesn’t have enough workers.
According to a Facebook post, El Gato’s Burlington location will be closed Sunday to Tuesday.
“This has not been an easy decision as we hate to disappoint our loyal customers but we have to think of our Gato family first and they are tired and have been working so hard to keep up with the demand,” the restaurant said in the post.
We’re told the goal is to become fully staffed, but for now, the Burlington location will only be open Wednesday through Saturday.
Essex’s location will be open Tuesday through Sunday.
