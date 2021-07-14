Advertisement

Consolidated Communications workers authorize strike

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Union members with a phone and internet company in northern New England say they have authorized a potential strike.

The contracts of more than 1,000 union employees of Consolidated Communications in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont expire on August 7. Representatives for the Communications Workers of America said on Wednesday that an “overwhelming majority” of union members voted to authorize the strike.

The company said it’s negotiating in good faith with union members.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

