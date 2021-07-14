Consolidated Communications workers authorize strike

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Union members with a phone and internet company in northern New England say they have authorized a potential strike.

The contracts of more than 1,000 union employees of Consolidated Communications in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont expire on August 7. Representatives for the Communications Workers of America said on Wednesday that an “overwhelming majority” of union members voted to authorize the strike.

The company said it’s negotiating in good faith with union members.

