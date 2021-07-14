Coos County sees uptick in COVID-19 cases

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s least populated county is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin began to see an increase in cases late last week when the city’s COVID-19 count jumped from zero cases to eight, said James Patry, a hospital spokesperson.

“There’s still not a large number, but given that our positive cases had trailed off so dramatically over the last several weeks, it feels like a large increase,” Patry told WMUR-TV.

Patry said it’s his understanding that a number of the cases are associated with an outbreak at a day care center.

Berlin is in Coos County. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 52% of county residents are fully vaccinated, and 57% of residents have received at least one shot.

Gov. Chris Sununu said such upticks are expected. “You’re going to see little spikes here and there, I think, for the next three or four months, and you may see a decent surge come November among the nonvaccinated population,” he said.

THE NUMBERS

More than 99,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 27 cases on Tuesday. One new death was announced, bringing the total number to 1,381.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 19 new cases per day on June 28 to 25 new cases per day on Monday.

