WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire crews are battling a house fire in Winooski Wednesday morning.

The fire is at 62 Weaver Street, right next to the Winooski Circle and police station.

Residents tell WCAX they smelled smoke and plastic burning and called 911. They say everyone was able to get out.

There were no immediate details on the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.