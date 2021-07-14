Advertisement

Essex Junction seeks federal funding to improve Amtrak station

The Essex Junction board of trustees has requested federal funds to help renovate the train...
The Essex Junction board of trustees has requested federal funds to help renovate the train station in the village.(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The village of Essex Junction is looking to improve the Amtrak station.

The chair of the board of trustees says they have requested $3 million in federal funding to renovate and give the train station a new modern look.

They say the current station is the most used Amtrak hub in the state and upgrades are needed to make it accessible and to upgrade bathrooms and the waiting area.

The goal is to expand and enhance the station to serve the passengers and the community.

“We really want to make sure that when people come and see the train station it’s something that they feel comfortable stopping at and not something they feel scared or intimidated,” said Andrew Brown of the board of trustees.

Amtrak service in Vermont shut down when the pandemic hit in March 2020. Amtrak is set to return next week on July 19.

