Former NY prison doctor sues, blasts state’s painkiller policy

(Source: Raycom images)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Five years since New York tried to crack down on prescription drug abuse in state prisons, some incarcerated New Yorkers and doctors say the state’s policy is still too strict and leaves patients with conditions from multiple sclerosis to spinal injuries untreated and in agony.

A lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in northern New York claims the state’s corrections agency violated physician Michael Salvana’s rights to speak up against the policy.

State corrections officials say they’re fighting prescription drug abuse. But critics say the policy takes too sweeping a stance against certain medications, and puts incarcerated people’s medical decisions in the hands of corrections medical officials who have never seen them.

