Gillibrand pushes workplace harassment measure

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - A bill with bipartisan support in Congress aims to get justice for survivors of workplace sexual harassment or assault.

Many employment contracts include what are called forced arbitration clauses that prevent victims from suing their employer. The matter instead goes through a non-judiciary process with an arbitrator chosen by the employer and where decisions are secret and binding.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D- New York, is a senate co-sponsor of a bill to end forced arbitration. She and other supporters say it will get rid of an uneven playing that shields offenders and muzzles victims. “Instead of being allowed to have their day in court, these survivors are pushed to a system designed by the same corporation they’re actually challenging,” she said. “The best way to fix a problem is to acknowledge it. To have transparency. Look into the heart of the beast, bring it to the light of day. Have a process where everybody can be heard.”

The bill would void forced arbitration provisions as they apply to sexual assault and harassment survivors, allowing survivors to seek justice, discuss their cases publicly, and eliminate protections for harassers.

