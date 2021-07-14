Advertisement

Koffee Kup, Vermont Bread employees to get vacation, PTO payout

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Former employees of the Koffee Kup Bakery and the Vermont Bread Company will be paid for their outstanding vacation time and paid time off.

The Chittenden Superior Court announced Wednesday that those monies amount to wages and must be paid with interest.

In total, Koffee Kup and Vermont Bread Company workers will collectively receive more than $800,000 in PTO, plus $16,437 in interest.

