McCune stepping down from WCAX Sports desk

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The WCAX family is saying goodby to longtime sportscaster and anchor Mike McCune.

Back in 1999, a 6-foot-5-inch Mike McCune rolled into WCAX with a big love for sports.

After all, the Dartmouth grad was a starting offensive lineman for the “Big Green.” So, from a boy to a big man, he grew up with sports in his blood.

And not just football, but all sports. He’s seen and covered it all for viewers for the last 22 years -- the region’s biggest games, matches, and more.

From the return of the World Cup to Killington and interviews with Mikaela Shiffrin, to each time the University of Vermont’s men’s basketball team danced in the NCAA during March Madness.

Mike has maintained the station’s commitment to cover every high school state championship, and of course, there’s always the “Friday Football Frenzy.”

His dedication and delivery earned him top sports honors, earning Vermont Sportscaster of the Year twice.

And he has led the sports department since 2008 after J.J. Cioffi retired from the job.

Mike loves to get to know people and showed us that when he co-anchored our “The 30.” He wasn’t afraid to try new things no matter what. He’s funny, quick with wit, and has no problem laughing at himself too.

And he makes sure to give back too, for years covering and playing in the Travis Roy Wiffle Ball Tournament at Little Fenway in Essex, to help people with spinal cord injuries.

A tall guy with a big heart that any of us lucky enough to call him friend can attest to.

