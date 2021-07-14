Advertisement

Moon wobble in next decade expected to boost high-tide flooding in US

A "dramatic" surge in high-tide flooding is expected to hit U.S. coastal communities in the...
A "dramatic" surge in high-tide flooding is expected to hit U.S. coastal communities in the next decade, according to a new study by NASA.(Source: NASA/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A “dramatic” surge in high-tide flooding is expected to hit U.S. coastal communities in the next decade, according to a new study by NASA.

The study, published in the journal Nature Climate Change, said the rapid increase will start in the mid-2030s, when the moon cycle will increase rising sea levels caused by the climate crisis.

Northern coastlines like Alaska won’t be spared. They also will see an increase, but just a little later.

High-tide floods involve less water than storm surges from a hurricane, but scientists said they are still dangerous.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported over 600 high-tide flooding events in 2019.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman falls down embankment while mountain biking
Mountain biker injured in fall on Burlington trail
Police investigate 10-car pileup on Interstate 91 in Hartland
Huntington man pleads guilty to child pornography charges
Burlington City Councilor Jack Hanson/File
Burlington city councilor accused of sexual assault
Burlington Police respond to Leddy Park
Police respond to stabbing at Leddy Park encampment

Latest News

New data analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identifies 30 clusters across the...
Summer setback: COVID deaths and cases rising again globally
Thousands of firefighters are battling the Beckwourth Complex Fire in California, which has...
Wildfires in US West threaten parched Native American lands
The Devon apartment building is shown Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. Residents...
Miami Beach building evacuated over concrete safety concerns
Berlin, New Hampshire/File
Coos County sees uptick in COVID-19 cases
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
Judge delays sentencing after twists in Iowa woman’s killing