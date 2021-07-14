Advertisement

At new summer academy, Burlington students of color share stories and learn leadership skills

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new Burlington School District summer program that focuses on racial justice and leadership skills is off and running.

The Racial Justice Academy is a five-week program serving 51 Burlington middle and high school students of color, while also paying them to attend.

Céline McArthur spoke with Seven Days’ Alison Novak, who wrote about the new program in this week’s issue.

