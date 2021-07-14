Pandemic-fueled demand helps boost NH skier visits

CONWAY, N.H. (WCAX) - The numbers are in on 2020-2021 ski resort visits in New Hampshire.

Ski New Hampshire says there were almost 2.3 million visits.

Those numbers are up 4% compared to the 2019-2020 season, which was cut short by the pandemic.

They were better than expected during the pandemic, which the organization says may have actually fueled the demand for outdoor recreation.

