Police investigate Church Street hammer attack

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man with a long rap sheet faces aggravated assault charges after allegedly striking a man with a hammer Tuesday night.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. on Church Street. Police say Dujuan Williams, 26, attacked a man, hitting him in the head with a hammer.

They say the victim got involved after Williams threatened a local store employee after he was confronted about loitering in the back of the Church Street business. They say after being asked to leave, Williams threatened the woman and started yelling and banging on her car windows as she tried to escape. Police say that’s when the male bystander tried to intervene and was attacked.

Police, who were also responding to a stabbing at Leddy Park, arrived and arrested Williams without incident.

Williams faces charges including aggravated assault. Police say he has a lengthy rap sheet with at least 30 “police involvements,” including multiple disturbances and violent assaults.

