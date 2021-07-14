Renovations to Plattsburgh’s Strand Center nearly complete

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh’s Strand Center is just about done with some major renovations.

Some $755,000 in grant money from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative went to redo the pit in the main theater, add new handrails, curtains, carpeting and a bar.

The second floor of the art gallery was completely transformed into a makers’ studio. The space will be open to the public and offer memberships to use the tools and machinery-- like 3D laser cutters. The space includes a music room, computer room and an arts space that is already being used by summer camps.

The Strand hopes the space will be used to help explore the arts in the community.

“I hope that professional users want to use it, amateur users want to use it, the classes fill up. It would be fantastic if we had students who started here in their younger years and ended up in Clinton Community College’s 3D program and you know actually be able to get work out of it,” said Tom McNichols, the board president of the Strand Center for the Arts.

The space is expected to be open for public use by fall.

The Strand also received $356,000 from the shuttered venue’s operators grant that will go toward operations, programming and debt from the pandemic.

