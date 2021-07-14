South Burlington city leaders take part in community service day

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington city staff are working on moving into their new building, but on Wednesday, they’re going to have a bit of downtime, so they are doing their first staff volunteer day.

The servers are being transferred from the old city hall to the new one, leaving officials unable to do their work, but instead of taking the day, they are getting outside and giving back.

“I see movers on the other side of the door, so we are actively moving this week,” said Jessie Baker, the city manager.

Baker says it’s a challenge, but offering a new space is exciting.

“Certainly it is a transition for us, we are all working remotely or perching in different places where there is WiFi, but we certainly are looking forward to our presence in the core downtown,” said Baker.

But they encounter one hiccup, moving the servers from one location to another. Baker says they thought of that too.

“We are moving servers from this building over to our new building so with that we don’t have access to email and we don’t have access to electronic files,” said Baker. “So many of us who work here in City Hall, that’s how we spend our days are in those files, so instead of just saving things to a desktop or on a flash drive and trying to work that we would go our into the community and do projects that would benefit the community and build our relationships as a team.”

So instead of wasting the day, they are taking a proactive approach.

“Staff supporting people where they play is amazing, so we have three different opportunities,” said Holly Rees with South Burlington Parks and Recreation.

Rees will be following all three programs. Ranging from painting dugouts, to tackling invasive species of plants, and taking care of dog waste in parks.

This is a chance for city staff to give back to the folks they serve.

“I think this will really bring an anchor to this is why we do what we do and I’m sure they will be meeting with some people will see the benefits of their labor in a different way and that will certainly build relationships and strengthen,” said Rees.

Rees says one of the best parts is that these groups exist in part within the city anyway, so there is ample opportunity for future volunteering as well.

“So we are looking at things that maybe already exist as potential and opportunities but maybe we didn’t have the breadth of support to help out,” said Rees.

And Baker says if city staff find success, more days out like this one could be on the horizon.

“Certainly finding those times that we as a work team can come together and give back to the community that supports our salary. We will be looking into opportunities to do that in the future,” said Baker.

The day kicks off at 9 a.m. Wednesday spread out at different parks in South Burlington.

Their new building officially opens next week on Friday, July 23.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.