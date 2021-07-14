Advertisement

Stone stairs of forest ‘castle’ crumble after heavy rain

A member of the Chesterfield Conservation Commission puts up a caution sign around the stairs...
A member of the Chesterfield Conservation Commission puts up a caution sign around the stairs at Madame Sherri Forest, in Chesterfield, N.H.(Krisopher Radder/Brattleboro Reformer)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, N.H. (AP) - Since the 1960s, visitors along a New Hampshire forest trail could see stone stairs and archways, remnants of a country house that was referred to as a “castle.” That’s now giving way to gravity.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports the top section of stairs collapsed over the weekend in Madame Sherri Forest in West Chesterfield, named after a former Ziegfield Follies costume designer who used to live in the house and threw parties for New York’s theatrical elite in the 1930s.

The land is owned by the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests. The area has had a lot of rain lately.

