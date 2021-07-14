Advertisement

Travelers desperate for passports converge on St. Albans

Travelers from across the Northeast desperate for passports are lining up at the U.S. Passport...
Travelers from across the Northeast desperate for passports are lining up at the U.S. Passport Agency in St. Albans.(WCAX)
By Erin Brown
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Travelers from across the Northeast desperate for passports are lining up in St. Albans.

The State Department says the wait time for passports right now is at least 12 weeks because of increased demand and delays with the U.S. Postal Service.

But people in St. Albans have found a workaround.

Wednesday afternoon, there was a line out the door of the U.S. Passport Agency of people waiting to get their passports. Not just Vermonters, people from all over the country. We even saw a taxi cab from New York City there.

We asked a few people in line what brought them to this specific passport agency. They say they’re desperate to get their passports renewed and they tell us this U.S. Passport Agency is one of the only ones in the country that allows walk-ins.

We have not yet been able to confirm that, but that is what people in line say brought them here.

Our Erin Brown is gathering more details on this story and she will have an update for you on the Channel 3 News starting at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman falls down embankment while mountain biking
Mountain biker injured in fall on Burlington trail
Police investigate 10-car pileup on Interstate 91 in Hartland
Huntington man pleads guilty to child pornography charges
Burlington City Councilor Jack Hanson/File
Burlington city councilor accused of sexual assault
Burlington Police respond to Leddy Park
Police respond to stabbing at Leddy Park encampment

Latest News

Dujuan Williams/File
Police investigate Church Street hammer attack
Former NY prison doctor sues, blasts state’s painkiller policy
Gov. Andrew Cuomo/File
Watch Live: Cuomo briefing
Some performance venues across Vermont are preparing to reopen with help from federal money...
Vermont performance venues preparing to reopen