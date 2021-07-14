Travelers desperate for passports converge on St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Travelers from across the Northeast desperate for passports are lining up in St. Albans.

The State Department says the wait time for passports right now is at least 12 weeks because of increased demand and delays with the U.S. Postal Service.

But people in St. Albans have found a workaround.

Wednesday afternoon, there was a line out the door of the U.S. Passport Agency of people waiting to get their passports. Not just Vermonters, people from all over the country. We even saw a taxi cab from New York City there.

We asked a few people in line what brought them to this specific passport agency. They say they’re desperate to get their passports renewed and they tell us this U.S. Passport Agency is one of the only ones in the country that allows walk-ins.

We have not yet been able to confirm that, but that is what people in line say brought them here.

