Scott, governors to meet with Biden on infrastructure plans

Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott is set to meet with President Joe Biden and other officials at the White House Wednesday afternoon to discuss the bipartisan infrastructure deal in the Senate.

We’re told a small bipartisan group of governors and mayors will be meeting with the president, vice president, and other officials to discuss the bipartisan infrastructure framework and the importance of making critical infrastructure investments.

The president plans to highlight some of the areas where Democrats and Republicans agree, including investments in removing lead pipes, expanding access to high-speed internet, transit, and rebuilding roads and bridges. Biden will also speak about the impact his policies would have on local communities, according to an administration official who shared details with the AP on condition of anonymity.

“As I have long said, smart infrastructure investments are needed to repair America’s roads and bridges, invest in rural broadband and clean energy systems, create good jobs, and secure our economic future,” Governor Scott in a statement. “I am looking forward to meeting with the President and my colleagues today to discuss the bipartisan infrastructure framework and its benefits to our nation, and encouraging leaders in Washington to continue to try to unite our county by seeking opportunities like this to work together on goals a large majority of Americans share.”

It comes as Senate Democrats Tuesday said they had reached a $3.5 trillion budget agreement that Democrats plan to pass with a reconciliation vote and advance alongside the bipartisan infrastructure deal.

Under the Upskill Vermont Scholarship program, all Vermonters are eligible to sign up for free...
Vermonters invited to sign up for free college classes

