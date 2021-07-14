Vermont performance venues preparing to reopen

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Some performance venues across Vermont are preparing to reopen with help from federal money after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to close.

So far, 43 Vermont performance venues benefitted from the $13 million from the Shuttered Venue Operator Grant program, part of federal pandemic relief assistance.

The Vermont Comedy Club received more than $400,000. It’s set to reopen Labor Day weekend.

Burlington’s Flynn Center received more than $1.8 million and plans to open again in October.

Natalie Miller, co-owner of Vermont Comedy Club, says the funding came through at the perfect time so they can hire contractors and start booking talent.

Related Story:

Flynn Theater plans grand reopening celebration

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)