Vt. GOP plans to file a lawsuit over non citizen voting

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont GOP is planning to file a lawsuit over non-citizen voting.

This is following the legislature’s override last month of Governor Scott’s veto of non-citizen voting in Montpelier and Winooski. VT GOP Chairwoman, Deb Billado says the party is pursuing legal action arguing the measure goes against Vermont’s constitution. Its unclear who the complaint will be filed against.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.