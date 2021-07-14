Advertisement

Vt. GOP plans to file a lawsuit over non citizen voting

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont GOP is planning to file a lawsuit over non-citizen voting.

This is following the legislature’s override last month of Governor Scott’s veto of non-citizen voting in Montpelier and Winooski. VT GOP Chairwoman, Deb Billado says the party is pursuing legal action arguing the measure goes against Vermont’s constitution. Its unclear who the complaint will be filed against.

