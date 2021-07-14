Watch Live: Cuomo briefing

BROOKLYN (WCAX) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will hold a media briefing Wednesday afternoon to address gun violence in New York City.

The governor is expected to hold the briefing with elected officials, clergy, and community leaders in Brooklyn.

Last Tuesday Cuomo declared a state of emergency around gun violence and said the state will spend upwards of $139 million to reverse the trend of rising shootings and murders across the state.

