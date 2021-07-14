Advertisement

Watch Live: Cuomo briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN (WCAX) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will hold a media briefing Wednesday afternoon to address gun violence in New York City.

Watch live at 12:45 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

The governor is expected to hold the briefing with elected officials, clergy, and community leaders in Brooklyn.

Last Tuesday Cuomo declared a state of emergency around gun violence and said the state will spend upwards of $139 million to reverse the trend of rising shootings and murders across the state.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman falls down embankment while mountain biking
Mountain biker injured in fall on Burlington trail
Police investigate 10-car pileup on Interstate 91 in Hartland
Huntington man pleads guilty to child pornography charges
Burlington City Councilor Jack Hanson/File
Burlington city councilor accused of sexual assault
Under the Upskill Vermont Scholarship program, all Vermonters are eligible to sign up for free...
Vermonters invited to sign up for free college classes

Latest News

Former NY prison doctor sues, blasts state’s painkiller policy
Some performance venues across Vermont are preparing to reopen with help from federal money...
Vermont performance venues preparing to reopen
Some Vermont schools are hosting summer sessions to give students a chance to make up for lost...
Summer sessions aim to help Vermont students make the grade
BSD partners with Winooski for summer programs.
Burlington School District hopes to avoid the summer slide