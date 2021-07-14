Advertisement

Waterbury to mark 10th Irene anniversary with mural

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Ten years after Tropical Storm Irene left much of Waterbury underwater, the community is putting up a mural to honor residents’ resilience.

Waterbury Arts is working on a mural that will hang on Stowe Street. The design portrays a phoenix, the mythical bird that rose from the ashes. It was inspired by the phoenix lantern at Waterbury’s River of Light lantern parade after the storm.

“We were really just looking for a way to carry that torch if you would and remind people of the community’s resilience through lots of challenges,” said the group’s Whitney Aldrich.

The project costs $40,000. Waterbury Arts still needs to raise $5,000 more by August 9th.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Aldrich and Laura Parette about both the phoenix project and other public art efforts in the community.

