BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re halfway to the weekend, and better weather is on the way! Storms earlier today brought some heavy downpours and strong wind gusts to parts of the area. There were a few reports of trees down in the Lebanon, NH area from storms that moved through this afternoon. Another storm knocked down trees and powerlines in Bennington and Windham County.

Storms will continue to wind down through Wednesday evening, leading to partly cloudy but muggy night.

You won’t have to dodge any raindrops Thursday with a partly cloudy sky. It will be hot and humid though with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front approaches on Friday, bringing additional showers and storm chances. It will also help to knock temperatures down slightly.

The weekend is trending wetter, mainly on Saturday, when rain, including some downpours will be possible. Sunday is looking like the drier of the two weekend days, with just a small chance for scattered showers. On and off shower chances continue into the start of next week with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

