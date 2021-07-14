BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! We have an active weather day ahead of us. The first half of the day won’t be too bad - a mix of sun & clouds with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Then a cold front will sweep through from west to east during the afternoon with a round of showers & thunderstorms, and some of those storms could be on the strong side, with locally heavy downpours and strong, gusty winds.

All that wet & stormy weather will move out quickly during the evening hours, and we’ll be clearing out the skies overnight. Thursday will feature lots of sunshine, and it is going to be hot, with temperatures well into the 80s, close to 90.

Things will turn more active again on Friday. There may be a shower or thunderstorm to start the day, but later in the afternoon, evening, and overnight, another batch of showers & thunderstorms will come through with another frontal system. That front will hit the brakes and stall out, and that means a wet start to the weekend with on-and-off rain on Saturday.

Sunday will be the better weekend day with partly sunny skies, but there will still be the chance for showers.

Monday & Tuesday of next week could swing either way . . . both days will be partly sunny, but a couple of minor disturbances could also bring the chance for a few showers each day, too.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring those potentially strong thunderstorms this afternoon, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

