After big lines, passport agency in St. Albans says walk-ins not welcome

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Travelers trying to get last-minute passports in St. Albans on Thursday seem to be out of luck.

I showed you Wednesday how dozens of people from across the country lined up out onto the sidewalk at the U.S. Passport Agency in St. Albans. They told us that passport agency is one of the only ones in the country that allows walk-ins.

But Thursday, things were different and people are not happy.

There was another big line of people seeking passports Thursday morning. Some said they drove six or seven hours to get there.

But they say the agency turned them away and gave them a flyer that says in bold, red letters: APPOINTMENTS ONLY - NO WALK-IN SERVICE.

I have not yet been able to speak with any employees to find out why it seems the policy was changed overnight when they were handing out passports Wednesday when people walked in.

About 30 people still in line Thursday around noon told me they plan to stay in hopes there is something they can do to get a passport.

