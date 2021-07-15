Advertisement

Blue-green algae closes some Burlington beaches again

Leddy Beach in Burlington on Thursday before the water was made off-limits due to cyanobacteria...
Leddy Beach in Burlington on Thursday before the water was made off-limits due to cyanobacteria blooms.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Three Burlington beaches on Thursday closed again to swimmers because of blue-green algae blooms.

Cyanobacteria was spotted at Leddy, Texaco and North beaches.

The beaches at Oakledge Park remained open.

All the city beaches were closed on Monday due to algae blooms.

Click here for the latest from Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront on the status of city beaches.

Related Stories:

Burlington beaches reopen after algae blooms

Cyanobacteria closes all Burlington beaches on Monday

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police respond to Leddy Park
Police respond to stabbings, attacks near Leddy Park encampment
Multiple calls had Burlington Police scrambling earlier this week.
Police and local businesses weigh in after night of crime in Burlington
Dujuan Williams/File
Police investigate Church Street hammer attack
Mike McCune
McCune stepping down from WCAX Sports desk
Travelers from across the Northeast desperate for passports are lining up out onto the sidewalk...
Travelers desperate for passports converge on St. Albans

Latest News

The big top is back in Cornish, New Hampshire, for Summerfest.
Summerfest takes center stage in the Upper Valley
File photo
Will end of moratorium bring flood of Vermont evictions?
Vermont state Rep. Timothy Briglin's Bolt caught fire a month after he had it serviced under...
Chevy Bolt owners warned to park cars outside after Vermont fire
The New England Central Railroad expects to have a washout repaired in time for the Amtrak...
Washout repair necessary before Amtrak’s service restarts