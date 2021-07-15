Blue-green algae closes some Burlington beaches again

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Three Burlington beaches on Thursday closed again to swimmers because of blue-green algae blooms.

Cyanobacteria was spotted at Leddy, Texaco and North beaches.

The beaches at Oakledge Park remained open.

All the city beaches were closed on Monday due to algae blooms.

Click here for the latest from Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront on the status of city beaches.

