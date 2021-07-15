Burlington repeat offender arrested for Church St. assault

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington repeat offender faces new charges after police say he may have used brass knuckles to attack another man on Church Street Thursday night.

Officers responded just before 11 p.m. to Church and Pearl Streets and found the victim bleeding heavily with injuries to his face. They say he Identified his attacker as William Farnsworth, 32, who was tracked down and arrested nearby with brass knuckles.

Police say Farnsworth has had upwards of 165 police contacts over the last seven years including multiple assaults and charges of possessing a deadly weapon. Now, he faces a new charge of aggravated assault.

