Chevy Bolt owners warned to park cars outside after Vermont fire

THETFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - General Motors is telling some Chevy Bolt owners to park their cars outside and not to charge them unattended at night. The warning comes after two cars that had already had recall work done caught fire, one of them in Vermont.

The warning is for 2017-2019 Bolt EVs that were part of a group previously recalled due to fire in the batteries.

Two of the electric vehicles caught fire after they had the recall repairs done. One was in New Jersey, the other was in Thetford, Vermont. Vermont state Rep. Timothy Briglin owns that car.

Briglin’s Bolt was destroyed on July 1, nearly a month after he had it serviced under the recall. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Briglin credits the Thetford Fire Department for its quick response and knowledge on how to handle these battery fires.

GM is replacing Briglin’s Bolt. He says this fire hasn’t turned him off EVs.

GM says it’s working as fast as it can to solve the problem.

