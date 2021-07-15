Advertisement

Construction crunch hammers Vermont builders

By Darren Perron
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Call it a construction crisis-- there’s a massive shortage of workers in the industry.

A virtual summit was held Thursday to discuss the problem.

But finding labor is just one problem builders are facing. Our Darren Perron talked with Chris West with Eco Houses of Vermont about lumber prices, a shortage of materials and how the workforce problem is creating costly and delayed projects in Vermont. Watch the video for the full interview.

