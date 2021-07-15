Construction crunch hammers Vermont builders

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Call it a construction crisis-- there’s a massive shortage of workers in the industry.

A virtual summit was held Thursday to discuss the problem.

But finding labor is just one problem builders are facing. Our Darren Perron talked with Chris West with Eco Houses of Vermont about lumber prices, a shortage of materials and how the workforce problem is creating costly and delayed projects in Vermont. Watch the video for the full interview.

Related Story:

Virtual summit aims to build solutions for construction worker shortage

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.