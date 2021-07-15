Advertisement

Former Randolph principal sentenced for sexually exploiting teen

David Barnett/File
David Barnett/File(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHELSEA, Vt. (AP) - A former Vermont high school principal accused of grooming and molesting a 16-year-old girl has been sentenced to a month in jail and agreed to forgo future work as an educator.

Former Randolph Union High School co-principal David Barnett was sentenced Wednesday under terms of a plea agreement. The victim, now 25, told the judge that she was groomed by her principal whom she once trusted as a “father figure.”

Barnett received a sentence of nine months to a year, but most of it was suspended under the agreement. He pleaded no contest to sexual exploitation of a minor.

Related Stories:

Ex-principal convicted of sexually exploiting student

Former Randolph principal denies sex charges

Former Randolph principal faces sexual exploitation charges

Randolph co-principal accused of misconduct

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Burlington Police respond to Leddy Park
Police respond to stabbings, attacks near Leddy Park encampment
Dujuan Williams/File
Police investigate Church Street hammer attack
Mike McCune
McCune stepping down from WCAX Sports desk
Travelers from across the Northeast desperate for passports are lining up out onto the sidewalk...
Travelers desperate for passports converge on St. Albans
Under the Upskill Vermont Scholarship program, all Vermonters are eligible to sign up for free...
Vermonters invited to sign up for free college classes

Latest News

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 17, 2011, file photo, scallop meat is shucked at sea off...
Scallop harvest to decline again this year, but still strong
File photo
Washout repair necessary before Amtrak’s service restarts
William Farnsworth
Burlington repeat offender arrested for Church St. assault
Multiple calls had Burlington Police scrambling earlier this week.
Police and local businesses weigh in after night of crime in Burlington