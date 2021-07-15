Former Randolph principal sentenced for sexually exploiting teen

CHELSEA, Vt. (AP) - A former Vermont high school principal accused of grooming and molesting a 16-year-old girl has been sentenced to a month in jail and agreed to forgo future work as an educator.

Former Randolph Union High School co-principal David Barnett was sentenced Wednesday under terms of a plea agreement. The victim, now 25, told the judge that she was groomed by her principal whom she once trusted as a “father figure.”

Barnett received a sentence of nine months to a year, but most of it was suspended under the agreement. He pleaded no contest to sexual exploitation of a minor.

Related Stories:

Ex-principal convicted of sexually exploiting student

Former Randolph principal denies sex charges

Former Randolph principal faces sexual exploitation charges

Randolph co-principal accused of misconduct

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)