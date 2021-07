IRASBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire crews in the Northeast Kingdom were busy fighting flames Wednesday afternoon.

The Irasburg Fire Department shared photos from a house fire on Lefebvre Rd.

We’re told it happened around 4 p.m. Thursday.

They say several local departments helped them out including Orleans, Glover, Lowell, and Newport.

