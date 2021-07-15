Advertisement

Lawmakers urge NY to lift limits on nursing home visits

Lawmakers are demanding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo lift remaining restrictions for visits at...
Lawmakers are demanding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo lift remaining restrictions for visits at nursing homes, according to a letter sent by two dozen Democratic lawmakers to the governor this week. - File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Lawmakers are demanding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo lift remaining restrictions for visits at nursing homes, according to a letter sent by two dozen Democratic lawmakers to the governor this week.

New York lifted many restrictions on nursing home visits this spring in light of federal guidance that, in part, cleared the way for loved ones to hug residents if both are vaccinated.

But some nursing homes in New York are still only allowing one or two visitors at a time to visit loved ones for as little as 30 minutes once or twice a week, sometimes with hours limited to weekdays.

