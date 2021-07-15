Median home price tops half-a-million dollars in NH county

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - The hot housing market continues to drive home prices skyward in New Hampshire with the median price topping half-a-million dollars for the first time in one county.

The New Hampshire Association of Realtors report that the median home price in Rockingham County was $509,850 in June. That’s an increase of more than $70,000 from a year earlier. Statewide the median home price was $409,000.

Coos County was a relative bargain with a median price of $207,000.

