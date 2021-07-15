Advertisement

Median home price tops half-a-million dollars in NH county

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - The hot housing market continues to drive home prices skyward in New Hampshire with the median price topping half-a-million dollars for the first time in one county.

The New Hampshire Association of Realtors report that the median home price in Rockingham County was $509,850 in June. That’s an increase of more than $70,000 from a year earlier. Statewide the median home price was $409,000.

Coos County was a relative bargain with a median price of $207,000.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Burlington Police respond to Leddy Park
Police respond to stabbings, attacks near Leddy Park encampment
Dujuan Williams/File
Police investigate Church Street hammer attack
Multiple calls had Burlington Police scrambling earlier this week.
Police and local businesses weigh in after night of crime in Burlington
Mike McCune
McCune stepping down from WCAX Sports desk
Travelers from across the Northeast desperate for passports are lining up out onto the sidewalk...
Travelers desperate for passports converge on St. Albans

Latest News

File photo
NH nonprofit to convert building into new drop-in youth center
Vermont state Rep. Timothy Briglin's Bolt caught fire a month after he had it serviced under...
Chevy Bolt owners warned to park cars outside after Vermont fire
People in line outside the U.S. Passport Agency in St. Albans on Thursday.
After big lines, passport agency in St. Albans says walk-ins not welcome
chevyboltfire
Chevy Bolt owners warned to park cars outside after Vermont fire