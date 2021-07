BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Lake Monsters rallied to score two in the 6th and five in the 8th en route to a 9-4 comeback win over Westfield Wednesday night at Centennial Field. With the win, Vermont has now won nine straight and sits just 2.5 games back of first place Brockton.

