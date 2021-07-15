Advertisement

New Hampshire Community College system freezes tuition again

The New Hampshire Community College system is freezing tuition for the upcoming academic year.
The New Hampshire Community College system is freezing tuition for the upcoming academic year.((Source: KSLA News 12))
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Community College system is freezing tuition for the upcoming academic year.

On Thursday, the system trustees voted to freeze tuition at $215 per credit, or $6,450 per year, for a full-time course load.

The rate has remained unchanged for four years. The system has worked aggressively to control costs and keep higher education affordable for students.

The system says 93% of New Hampshire Community College students are state residents and the vast majority of graduates remain in the state.

There are seven colleges in the New Hampshire Community College system that offer associate degree and certificate programs, professional training and transfer pathways to four-year degrees.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Burlington Police respond to Leddy Park
Police respond to stabbings, attacks near Leddy Park encampment
Multiple calls had Burlington Police scrambling earlier this week.
Police and local businesses weigh in after night of crime in Burlington
Dujuan Williams/File
Police investigate Church Street hammer attack
Mike McCune
McCune stepping down from WCAX Sports desk
Travelers from across the Northeast desperate for passports are lining up out onto the sidewalk...
Travelers desperate for passports converge on St. Albans

Latest News

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott met with the president, vice president and other officials at the White...
Scott says he supports bipartisan infrastructure deal
The big top is back in Cornish, New Hampshire, for Summerfest.
Summerfest takes center stage in the Upper Valley
File photo
Will end of moratorium bring flood of Vermont evictions?
Leddy Beach in Burlington on Thursday before the water was made off-limits due to cyanobacteria...
Blue-green algae closes some Burlington beaches again