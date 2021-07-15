New Hampshire man drowns on his property

CORNISH, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating a drowning in the town of Cornish.

Authorities say a 72-year-old man was found dead in Mill Brook around 12:15 a.m. Thursday. They say it appears he was trying to cross a homemade bridge on his property when he lost his footing and fell about 8 feet into the rocky streambed.

Police have not released the man’s name yet as they notify the family.

