New Hampshire man drowns on his property

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CORNISH, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating a drowning in the town of Cornish.

Authorities say a 72-year-old man was found dead in Mill Brook around 12:15 a.m. Thursday. They say it appears he was trying to cross a homemade bridge on his property when he lost his footing and fell about 8 feet into the rocky streambed.

Police have not released the man’s name yet as they notify the family.

