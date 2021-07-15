NH installation is now officially part of the Space Force

NEW BOSTON, N.H. (AP) - The switch of a satellite tracking station from the Air Force to the new Space Force is complete.

The Concord Monitor reports that a U.S. Space Force sign was installed Monday outside the installation in New Boston, completing a transfer that was announced late last year.

The base was originally farmland in New Boston and two adjoining towns. In World War II, the land was used as a practice bombing range by Army Air Force pilots flying out of Manchester.

