NH installation is now officially part of the Space Force

File image
File image(Source: @realDonaldTrump/Twitter)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW BOSTON, N.H. (AP) - The switch of a satellite tracking station from the Air Force to the new Space Force is complete.

The Concord Monitor reports that a U.S. Space Force sign was installed Monday outside the installation in New Boston, completing a transfer that was announced late last year.

The base was originally farmland in New Boston and two adjoining towns. In World War II, the land was used as a practice bombing range by Army Air Force pilots flying out of Manchester. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

