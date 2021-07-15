NH nonprofit to convert building into new drop-in youth center

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A nonprofit in New Hampshire plans to build a new drop-in youth center for young people who are facing housing insecurity.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports that Waypoint supports about 130 young people in the state. The nonprofit’s new center will offer young adults support and resources. Program Director for Homeless Youth and Young Adult Services Erin Kelly said the center will be a safe place for young adults and it will provide meals and group therapy.

The youth center will be officially open in 2022.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)