NY man pleads guilty to opening bank accounts using others’ ID

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A New York man has pleaded guilty in federal court to opening bank accounts in New Hampshire and other states using other people’s identification.

Authorities say Kizito Chukwujekwu, 37, of Brooklyn, opened at least 10 bank accounts between June of 2016 and August of 2017 at banks in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Georgia using the IDs. They say Chukwujekwu and co-conspirators then deposited fraudulent checks worth more than $119,000 and withdrew more than $69,000.

“Those who travel to New Hampshire to commit crimes should understand that they will be caught and held accountable for their actions,” Acting U.S. Attorney Farley said in a statement Wednesday. “In order to protect the citizens of the Granite State, we work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute the criminals who use stolen identities to commit fraud.”

According to a plea agreement filed in June, Chukwujekwu is expected to face a 21-month prison sentence and restitution of more than $69,000. He is scheduled to be sentenced in late-October.

