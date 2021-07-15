Police investigate rollover crash at Leddy Park

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We have new video for you of a morning rollover crash in Leddy Park.

It happened Thursday morning.

From the video, you can see the car on its roof.

We saw firefighters and police officers looking into the car and the nearby woods using flashlights.

We’ll let you know what happened once we get more information.

This comes just a day after police responded to stabbing and attacks near a Leddy Park encampment.

Related stories:

Police respond to stabbings, attacks near Leddy Park encampment

Police and local businesses weigh in after night of crime in Burlington

Police investigate Church Street hammer attack

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.