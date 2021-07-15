Advertisement

Scallop harvest to decline again this year, but still strong

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 17, 2011, file photo, scallop meat is shucked at sea off...
FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 17, 2011, file photo, scallop meat is shucked at sea off Harpswell, Maine.(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Fishermen are harvesting fewer scallops off the East Coast as the population of the valuable shellfish appears to be on the decline.

Sea scallops are one of the most profitable resources in the Atlantic, and the U.S. fishery was worth more than $570 million at the docks in 2019. Fishermen harvested more than 60 million pounds that year.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data say fishermen harvested about 43.5 million pounds in 2020 after a projection that they would collect more than 51 million pounds. NOAA says they’re expected to harvest about 40 million pounds this year.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Burlington Police respond to Leddy Park
Police respond to stabbings, attacks near Leddy Park encampment
Dujuan Williams/File
Police investigate Church Street hammer attack
Mike McCune
McCune stepping down from WCAX Sports desk
Travelers from across the Northeast desperate for passports are lining up out onto the sidewalk...
Travelers desperate for passports converge on St. Albans
Under the Upskill Vermont Scholarship program, all Vermonters are eligible to sign up for free...
Vermonters invited to sign up for free college classes

Latest News

David Barnett/File
Former Randolph principal sentenced for sexually exploiting teen
File photo
Washout repair necessary before Amtrak’s service restarts
William Farnsworth
Burlington repeat offender arrested for Church St. assault
Multiple calls had Burlington Police scrambling earlier this week.
Police and local businesses weigh in after night of crime in Burlington